Vallimont was designated for assignment by the Twins on Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Vallimont has made seven appearances (six starts) at Double-A Wichita this year, and he's posted a 9.95 ERA and 2.68 WHIP in 19 innings. The 25-year-old was a fifth-round pick by the Marlins in 2018, but it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the Twins' organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.