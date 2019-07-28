Twins' Chris Vallimont: Traded to Twins

Vallimont, Sergio Romo and a player to be named later were traded from the Marlins to the Twins on Saturday for minor-league first baseman Lewin Diaz, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Vallimont has split the 2019 season between Low-A and High-A, posting a 3.16 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 122:37 K:BB over 105.1 innings. The 22-year-old had a problematic 7.1 BB/9 last year, but he's shown much better control during his second season in the minors.