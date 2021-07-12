The Twins have selected Encarnacion-Strand with the 128th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Encarnacion-Strand was borderline dominant at the plate this past spring, as he mashed Big 12 pitching en route to posting a .361/.442/.661 slash line to go along with 15 long balls. Scouts aren't entirely sold that his swing will translate to the professional ranks, however. Those worries, coupled with below average speed and question marks on where he'll play in the field, dropped the Oklahoma State product to the end of the fourth round.