The Twins have selected MacLeod with the 159th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The lefty stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 227 pounds coming out of Mississippi State, where he had a 2.81 ERA and 12.6 K/9 in 75.2 innings this spring. MacLeod complements an average, low-90s fastball with a curveball and a changeup. A miserable College World Series surely hurt his draft stock, to an extent.