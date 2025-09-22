default-cbs-image
The Twins activated Vazquez (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Vazquez has been shelved since early August following surgery to remove an infection from his left shoulder, but he's ready to go now after a brief rehab assignment. Ryan Jeffers' (concussion) status remains in flux, which could leave Vazquez with regular catching duties in the final week.

