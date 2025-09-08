Twins' Christian Vazquez: Begins baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vazquez (shoulder) has started baseball activities and hopes to return by the end of the season, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Vazquez underwent surgery due to remove an infection from his left shoulder in early August. He hopes to return for a final few games so that he can show he's healthy as he heads into free agency after the season.
