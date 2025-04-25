Vazquez went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox.
Vazquez entered the game hitting just .100/.152/.167 and was losing playing time, so this was a much needed performance. Manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minnesota Star Tribune Thursday that Ryan Jeffers will get more playing time with Vazquez's slow start.
