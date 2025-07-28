Vazquez will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Vazquez will draw a third consecutive start behind the dish, but he'll likely see his playing time scaled back once top backstop Ryan Jeffers (personal) returns from the paternity list. The 34-year-old Vazquez has struggled to get much going offensively in 2025; he'll enter Monday's contest with a .527 OPS, the lowest mark of his 11-year big-league career.