Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Vazquez caught both of the Twins' first two games of the season, registering a pair of two-hit games. He remains atop the Twins' depth chart at catcher, though he'll get a breather Sunday with Ryan Jeffers getting a turn behind the dish in the series finale.
