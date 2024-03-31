Vazquez started at catcher and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's win at Kansas City.

Vazquez struggled at the plate last season by hitting just .223 with little power (.095 ISO) and a paltry .280 OBA, so it was good to see him have a good first game of the season with a key RBI late in the game. He also threw out Bobby Witt, Jr. on a steal attempt late in the game as well. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the plan is to roughly split playing time at catcher with Ryan Jeffers as the Twins aim to keep both players fresh.