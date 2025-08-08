The Twins placed Vazquez on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left shoulder infection.

Vazquez is dealing with an infection in his non-throwing shoulder, an issue that will require a stint on the injured list. The 34-year-old will be eligible to return for the start of a three-game homestand against the Athletics, which begins Aug. 19. Until then, Jhonny Pereda and Mickey Gasper will work behind Ryan Jeffers.