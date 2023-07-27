Vazquez went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's loss against the Mariners.

Vazquez jumped on the first pitch he saw from Bryce Miller in the bottom of the third and launched it over the wall in left-center field to give the Twins their first run of the game. The catcher then added an RBI single with two outs in the sixth to bring Minnesota back within one run of Seattle and finished the day with three hits for only the third time this season. The home run was just Vazquez's third of the year, though two of those long balls have come within his last seven games. He's batting .363 over that seven-game stretch with five RBI and four extra-base hits.