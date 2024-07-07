Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

The Astros established a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Vazquez got one of those runs back with an RBI single. He added another RBI on a fielder's choice in the fourth before providing a walkoff homer in the ninth to complete the comeback. The catcher has multiple hits in each of his last three games, including two homers in that span. He's slashing .204/.227/.311 with four homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases over 180 plate appearances this season. Vazquez continues to alternate starts at catcher with Ryan Jeffers, who has offered moderately more offense and power this season.