Twins' Christian Vazquez: Nearing rehab games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vazquez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Vazquez has been shelved since early August with an infection in his left shoulder and had surgery in late August to clean the shoulder out. He's on the comeback trail now, though, and is expected to return before the end of the season.
