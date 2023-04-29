site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Not in lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vazquez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals.
Ryan Jeffers will catch and bat eighth in the afternoon tilt versus the Royals and right-hander Brad Keller. Vazquez should get the start behind the plate for the Twins in Sunday's series finale.
