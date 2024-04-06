Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers have alternated starts at catcher over the first eight games of the season, and the latter will start Saturday. Vazquez has started the season going 2-for-10 with two RBI.
