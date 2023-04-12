Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Vazquez will cede catching duties to Ryan Jeffers in what amounts to a rest day for the former as the Twins wrap up their series with the White Sox with an afternoon contest. While starting behind the dish in the first two games of the series, Vazquez went 2-for-7 with a double and a walk.
