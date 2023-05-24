site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Receives rest Wednesday
Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
He'll be receiving some routine maintenance in the series finale after catching both of the past two days. Ryan Jeffers will spell Vazquez behind the plate Wednesday.
