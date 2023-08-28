Vazquez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers alternated the starts over the last seven games, but the pattern will break Monday, as Jeffers will get the nod behind the plate for the second time in as many days.
