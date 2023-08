Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Vazquez will hit the bench after he went 5-for-12 with two doubles and four runs while starting behind the dish in each of the last three contests. Ryan Jeffers wasn't available for either of the last two games due to back soreness, but now that Jeffers has been cleared to start Sunday, Vazquez could find himself back in a timeshare at catcher.