Twins' Christian Vazquez: Sitting out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
The veteran catcher appears to be receiving a routine day off. With Vazquez sitting out, Ryan Jeffers will start behind the plate.
