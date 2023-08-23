Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Brewers.

Vazquez notched his fourth long ball of the season and his first since July 26 on Tuesday, taking Wade Miley yard in the second inning to bring Kyle Farmer in to score. Though Vazquez has been a poor source of power this season, he's been a quality bat since the All-Star Break (21 games), batting .274 with 10 runs scored and nine RBI while striking out at an 18.4 percent clip.