Vazquez is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Houston.

Ryan Jeffers will check in at catcher for Vazquez, who was behind the plate for Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The two backstops have now made three starts apiece over the past six games and could be moving into more of a timeshare arrangement with Vazquez slashing just .223/.296/.250 through his first 125 plate appearances with the Twins.