Twins' Clark Beeker: Promoted to High-A Fort Myers

Beeker has been promoted to High-A Fort Myers after posting a 2.03 ERA with a 84:17 K:BB in 128.2 innings at Low-A Cedar Rapids.

Beeker is a 2016 33rd-round draft pick from Davidson who at 24 is old for his level. He could be a late bloomer, but he'll need better than the 5.9 K/9 he's showed at Low-A to thrive at higher levels.