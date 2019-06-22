Twins' Cody Allen: Heading to Minnesota on MiLB deal
Allen is signing a minor-league deal with the Twins on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Allen was released by the Angels earlier this week after posting a 6.26 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 29:20 K:BB through 25 appearances, only six months into the one-year, $8.5 million contract he signed this offseason. The low-risk signing makes sense for the Twins given the 4.47 ERA and 1.43 WHIP from their bullpen. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, there's no definitive timeline for Allen to move to the majors, but the team does have some ideas to help turn his season around.
