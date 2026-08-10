Twins' Cody Laweryson: Re-signs, placed on Triple-A IL

Laweryson re-signed Friday with the Twins on a minor-league contract and was placed on Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list due to right shoulder impingement.

Laweryson had been residing on St. Paul's IL with the same injury since the All-Star break before the Twins designated him for assignment earlier this month. After clearing waivers, Laweryson was released by the Twins and sat on the open market for a few days before returning to Minnesota on a new deal. The reliever had posted a 4.86 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 16.2 innings at the big-league level earlier this season.