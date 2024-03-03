Laweryson (biceps) made his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday in the Twins' 3-3 tie with the Phillies, striking out three over one inning while allowing two earned runs on one hit.

Laweryson served up a two-run home run that put the Twins in a 3-0 hole in the top of the seventh, but Minnesota rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to salvage a tie. A 25-year-old right-hander who has yet to reach the majors, Laweryson isn't a serious threat to make the Twins' Opening Day roster, but he at least appears to be healthy entering the 2024 season after he didn't pitch after Aug. 15 of last season due to right biceps tendinitis.