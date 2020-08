Stashak (back) is improving and is expected to throw a bullpen session soon, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stashak has already served the minimum 10 days on the injured list, but his lower-back inflammation doesn't seem likely to keep him out for too much longer. The righty posted a 3.86 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a 10:2 K:BB over seven innings prior to suffering the injury.