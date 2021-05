The Twins called up Stashak to the big-league roster Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The righty had been optioned to Triple-A after a three-run outing May 7, but now returns to the Twins bullpen. Stashak is called up alongside Bailey Ober to fill the spots of Derek Law, who was DFA'd, and Shaun Anderson (quad) who was placed on the IL.