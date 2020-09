Stashak (1-0) pitched 2.1 perfect innings in relief of Jake Odorizzi (finger) to earn the win in Wednesday's game versus the White Sox.

Stashak recorded two strikeouts in the appearance. His performance was the start of 5.1 perfect innings of relief by three Twins relievers. Through 11.2 innings this season, Stashak has a 3.09 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 15 strikeouts and four holds.