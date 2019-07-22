Twins' Cody Stashak: Earns promotion to majors

Stashak had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Stashak will get his first taste of the majors after posting a 1.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB across 22.1 innings with Rochester. The 25-year-old right-hander figures to start out in a lower-leverage role. To make room for Stashak on the roster, C.J. Cron (thumb) was placed on the injured list.

