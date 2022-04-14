Stashak (biceps) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Fort Myers on Thursday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Before opening the season on the injured list, Stashak didn't make any appearances during the Twins' Grapefruit League slate after March 26, so he may need to complete more than one outing in the minors before he's activated. In the aftermath of the Opening Day trade that sent closer Taylor Rogers to San Diego, Minnesota's late-inning ranks remain unsettled, but Stashak likely won't find himself near the top of the list for saves. In 15.2 innings with the big club in 2021, he posted a 6.89 ERA and 1.66 WHIP.