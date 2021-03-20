Stashak looks likely to win a bullpen job with Devin Smeltzer and Shaun Anderson optioned to the team's alternate training site, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He threw a scoreless inning with a walk in Friday's spring training loss to Atlanta.

Not that Stashank's spot in the bullpen was really in doubt, but the pitching staff is coming more into focus. Stashank got off to a slow start this spring and has a 7.20 ERA but four strikeouts in five innings. Stashak has mediocre velocity (91.9 mph fastball), but his pinpoint control and effective slider help keep hitters off balance. Stashak's 15.2% swinging-strike rate was 23rd best among all pitchers with 10 or more innings pitched last season. If he can maintain the improvements from his short 2020 season, Stashak's prominence could rise in the Minnesota bullpen.