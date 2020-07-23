Stashak has made Minnesota's 30-man Opening Day roster, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Stashak missed the first several days of summer camp after the birth of his first child, but is on track to be ready for the start of the season. Stashak's 17.1% swinging-strike rate last season was 15th best among all pitchers with 20 or more innings pitched. He will have to improve against left-handed batters to earn a higher-leverage role (.844 OPS vs. lefties). In the meantime, Stashak should find steady work in middle relief for the Twins.