Stashak was recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Tigers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Ryne Harper was sent down to Rochester in a corresponding move. Stashak will begin his third stint with the Twins and has posted a 5-0 record with a 1.44 ERA over 14 appearances this season at Triple-A. The 25-year-old right-hander has allowed five earned runs with a 9:0 K:BB across 8.1 innings in the majors. Stashak will attempt to provide depth to a Twins bullpen that owns a 4.40 ERA, which ranks 13th in the league.