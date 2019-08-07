Stashak was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Stashak will head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Kohl Stewart) after allowing three runs across 1.2 innings of relief in Tuesday's 12-7 loss to the Braves. The right-hander made five appearances during his first stint in the majors, compiling a 5.87 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB in 7.2 innings.

