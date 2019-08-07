Twins' Cody Stashak: Sent back to minors
Stashak was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Stashak will head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Kohl Stewart) after allowing three runs across 1.2 innings of relief in Tuesday's 12-7 loss to the Braves. The right-hander made five appearances during his first stint in the majors, compiling a 5.87 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB in 7.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...