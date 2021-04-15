site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Cody Stashak: Sent to alternate site
RotoWire Staff
Stashak was sent to the alternate training site Thursday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
He has given up four earned runs while striking out 12 over five innings. Shaun Anderson will take his place in the bullpen.
