Stashak has won a spot on Minnesota's 26-man roster for Opening Day.
Stashak threw a scoreless inning in Monday's spring outing, but otherwise had a rough spring with a 6.75 ERA and six strikeouts and three walks in eight innings. However, Stashak was productive with a 17:3 K:BB ratio last season, improving his strikeout rate to 33% albeit in a small sample of 15 innings. Stashak has mediocre velocity (91.9 mph fastball), but his pinpoint control and effective slider help keep hitters off balance. If he can maintain the improvements from a short 2020 season, Stashak's prominence in the Minnesota bullpen could rise.