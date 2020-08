Stashak (back) is unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list when he's first eligible, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stashak has been on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation since Thursday, but manager Rocco Baldelli said that the first few days of his recovery were focused on rest. As a result, he hasn't been able to ramp up significantly yet and should require longer than 10 days on the shelf. The team hasn't announced a timetable for his return yet.