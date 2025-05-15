Sands recorded his first save of the season in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, pitching a perfect ninth inning in an 8-6 win. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax both worked the opening game of the twin bill, leaving Sands to handle the save chance in the nightcap. The 27-year-old righty has been effective in a high-leverage role this season, collecting two wins and five holds over 18 appearances in addition to Wednesday's save while delivering a 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 16.2 innings.