The Twins recalled Sands from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Though Minnesota's rotation is in flux with Sonny Gray (pectoral) considered day-to-day and at risk of landing on the injured list, Sands is unlikely to stick around with the big club beyond Tuesday's start. Even if Gray is forced to the IL, the Twins should get Joe Ryan (illness) back from the COVID-19-related IL in the coming days to fill a potential opening in the rotation. That being said, Sands could make for a decent streaming option Tuesday while facing off against a weak Tigers offense that will be without two of its better everyday hitters in Robbie Grossman (neck) and Austin Meadows (vertigo), who are both on the 10-day injured list. Between his six appearances (five starts) at Triple-A and two relief outings with the big club this season, Sands has struck out 27 and issued only six walks over 22.2 innings.