The Twins recalled Sands from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Yankees in Minnesota.

The Twins placed outfielder Kyle Garlick (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list to create room on the 26-man active roster for Sands, who will be making his second start and fourth appearance of the season for the big club. Over a sample of 18.2 innings at Triple-A this season, Sands has been tagged for 15 earned runs on 23 hits and six walks while striking out 21, so he remains a risky fantasy option while he opposes a powerful Yankees lineup. Sands is expected to return to the minors following the start, with Joe Ryan (illness) likely to return from the COVID-19 injured list to replace him later in the week.