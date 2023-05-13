site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Cole Sands: Called up from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
The Twins recalled Sands from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Sands made the Twins' Opening Day roster but got into just two games before being demoted in mid-April. He returns nearly a month later with Dereck Rodriguez optioned to Triple-A.
