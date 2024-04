Sands gave up a run over two innings with two strikeouts, no walks and a home run allowed in Sunday's blowout loss at Kanas City.

Sands made the major-league roster as a long reliever. He shuffled between Triple-A and the majors multiple times last season, working in a long-relief role with the Twins. He posted a respectable 3.74 ERA, but it was accompanied by an 8.7 K/9 and 5.5 BB/9. At least he didn't allow any walks in his first outing.