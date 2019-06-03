Twins' Cole Sands: Impressive High-A debut

Sands gave up two runs over six innings with six strikeouts and no walks Sunday in his debut for High-A Fort Myers.

Sands was promoted to High-A after posting a 3.05 ERA with 10.7 K/9 at Low-A Cedar Rapids. The 2018 fifth-round draft pick out of Florida State at age 21 should face a tougher test at High-A.

