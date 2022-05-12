Sands will be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as the Twins' 27th man for the second of two games against the Astros on Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins and Astros will first resume and finish the game that was suspended in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday before playing a standard nine-inning game later in the day in what will be the series finale. Sands will only be eligible to pitch in the second contest of the day and will provide some length out of the bullpen behind starter Josh Winder. Expect Sands to head back to St. Paul on Friday.