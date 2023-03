Sands looks set to make the Opening Day roster for the Twins as a long reliever, MLB.com reports.

Danny Coulombe and Bailey Ober were sent to Triple-A which makes it almost certain Sands will begin the season in the majors. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he wants to keep a long reliever in the bullpen, so Sands will fill that role. Despite a 5.55 ERA at Triple-A last season, Sands was called up to the majors several times last season thanks to a strong strikeout rate (10.5 K/9).