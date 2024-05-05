Sands struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Jhoan Duran surprisingly worked the eighth and got the hold against the heart of Boston's order, leaving Sands to face the 7-8-9 hitters. With Brock Stewart (shoulder) on the shelf, Sands could be moving up in the bullpen pecking order for the Twins, but Griffin Jax and Caleb Thielbar had also both pitched Friday and were likely only available in an emergency. Sands has pitched well enough to earn a high-leverage role though, posting a 2.93 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB through 15.1 innings.