Sands was called up from Triple-A St. Paul and will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sands will operate as the Twins 27th man and is officially set to make his first career start in the big-leagues Tuesday evening. The right-hander has struggled this season in Triple-A, producing a 7.23 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 18.2 innings in five starts and six appearances overall. Additionally, Sands has tossed four frames with the Twins in 2022, surrendering three runs.