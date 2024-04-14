Sands earned the save in game two of the doubleheader against the Tigers, pitching 2.1 perfect innings while striking out three.

Sands relieved Koder Funderburk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and was able to retire the final batter on just one pitch to close out the frame. The right-hander returned in the eighth and ninth innings and retired the final six batters in succession, earning his first save of the 2024 campaign. Sands has allowed just one run over 7.2 innings of relief to begin the season, posting a 12:1 K:BB over that early stretch. He's also recorded multiple strikeouts in each of his four appearances.